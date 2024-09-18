Maldives' Ruling Party Delegation Visits China to Boost Economic Ties

A delegation from the Maldives' ruling party embarked on an eight-day mission to China on Wednesday to explore the strategies employed by the communist state for its current economic development and to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Invited by the Chinese ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC), the team from the People's National Congress (PNC) includes Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Ameen, ministers, MPs, and officials from the President's Office, PSM News reported.

The delegation will meet with Liu Jianchao, China's Minister of the International Department of the CPC, among other senior officials. Since President Mohammad Muizzu took office in November of last year, China has increased its engagement with the Maldives, including a visit by Muizzu to China in January.

According to PSM News, the delegation's primary goal is to understand the strategies behind China's economic success and to strengthen bilateral relations. The team will visit five Chinese cities, engage in high-level meetings, and observe developmental projects.

PNC's secretary general Zeenaz Adnan and Mohamed Firzul, Under Secretary for Public Policy at the Presidential Office, are also part of the over a dozen-member delegation, which concludes its visit on September 26.

China stands as one of the Maldives' largest trade partners, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 700 million. The Free Trade Agreement between the two nations, set to be implemented on January 1, 2025, is expected to boost bilateral trade to USD 100 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)