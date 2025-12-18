Midnight Debate: Rural Jobs Bill in Lok Sabha Spotlight

The Lok Sabha engaged in a crucial discussion during the early hours of Thursday, focusing on the new rural jobs bill intended to update the 20-year-old MGNREG Act. This legislative session attracted the contributions of 98 members, extending past midnight.

Named the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, the bill's discourse concluded with proceedings adjourning at 1:35 AM. Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to provide a formal response to the debate Thursday.

In addition to the jobs bill, the Lok Sabha will also deliberate on the pressing issue of air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region. Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to lead this discussion, with contributions from DMK's K Kanimozhi and BJP's Bansuri Swaraj expected.

