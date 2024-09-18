Left Menu

Historic Foundation Ceremony Held for Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan in Mira Bhayandar

The North Indian community in Mira Bhayandar celebrates the foundation ceremony of Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan, led by Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj. The event marks a significant milestone and promises a cultural hub for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:10 IST
Historic Foundation Ceremony Held for Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan in Mira Bhayandar
Successful Foundation Ceremony of Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan, Mira Bhayandar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The North Indian community in Mira Bhayandar witnessed a historic moment today with the successful foundation ceremony of the Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan. This event, held under the spiritual guidance of Dharma Chakravarti Padma Vibhushan Tulsi Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj, signals the beginning of new opportunities for the community.

Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj personally conducted the ceremony, underscoring the symbolic importance of the building. He remarked, 'This structure will not merely consist of bricks and stones but will stand as a beacon of unity, culture, and values. The religious and cultural programs hosted here will inspire generations to come.'

A significant number of North Indian community members and prominent citizens attended the event. MLA Geeta Jain, who played a pivotal role in the project, expressed her joy, emphasizing the building's long-standing demand and its future role in fostering religious, cultural, and social activities. The state-of-the-art facility will feature an auditorium, cultural spaces, and accommodations, making it a vital hub for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024