Historic Foundation Ceremony Held for Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan in Mira Bhayandar

The North Indian community in Mira Bhayandar witnessed a historic moment today with the successful foundation ceremony of the Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan. This event, held under the spiritual guidance of Dharma Chakravarti Padma Vibhushan Tulsi Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj, signals the beginning of new opportunities for the community.

Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj personally conducted the ceremony, underscoring the symbolic importance of the building. He remarked, 'This structure will not merely consist of bricks and stones but will stand as a beacon of unity, culture, and values. The religious and cultural programs hosted here will inspire generations to come.'

A significant number of North Indian community members and prominent citizens attended the event. MLA Geeta Jain, who played a pivotal role in the project, expressed her joy, emphasizing the building's long-standing demand and its future role in fostering religious, cultural, and social activities. The state-of-the-art facility will feature an auditorium, cultural spaces, and accommodations, making it a vital hub for the community.

