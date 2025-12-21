Left Menu

Punjab's Landmark Move: Holy City Status for Three Sikh Cultural Hubs

The Punjab government has declared Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, and Sri Anandpur Sahib as 'holy cities,' banning sales of meat, alcohol, and tobacco. This follows the Punjab Assembly's resolution marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary. Chief Minister Mann promises enhanced infrastructure for visiting devotees, emphasizing cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:41 IST
Punjab's Landmark Move: Holy City Status for Three Sikh Cultural Hubs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has designated Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, and Sri Anandpur Sahib as 'holy cities,' prohibiting the sale of meat, tobacco, alcohol, and other intoxicants. The decision was announced after a recent government notification and is a significant move revering these Sikh cultural hubs.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the new status in a video message, noting that the resolution was passed in the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The notification was issued to elevate the symbolic status of these cities, which are vital to the Sikh community.

The government promises infrastructural developments, including e-rickshaws and shuttle buses, for the ease of devotees arriving globally. Mann emphasized the cultural heritage significance, congratulating the Sikh community on this historic designation taking effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025