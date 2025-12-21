Punjab's Landmark Move: Holy City Status for Three Sikh Cultural Hubs

The Punjab government has designated Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, and Sri Anandpur Sahib as 'holy cities,' prohibiting the sale of meat, tobacco, alcohol, and other intoxicants. The decision was announced after a recent government notification and is a significant move revering these Sikh cultural hubs.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the new status in a video message, noting that the resolution was passed in the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The notification was issued to elevate the symbolic status of these cities, which are vital to the Sikh community.

The government promises infrastructural developments, including e-rickshaws and shuttle buses, for the ease of devotees arriving globally. Mann emphasized the cultural heritage significance, congratulating the Sikh community on this historic designation taking effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)