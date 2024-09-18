Left Menu

Tata STRIVE and Airbus India Extend Partnership to Enhance Skill Development

During the launch event, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative.

Tata STRIVE and Airbus India Extend Partnership to Enhance Skill Development
Image Credit:
Tata STRIVE, the skill development initiative of the Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT), has announced the extension of its partnership with Airbus India Private Limited to enhance skill development and livelihood generation. This collaboration has led to the establishment of Airbus-Tata STRIVE Skills Training Centres in New Delhi and Bengaluru, designed to empower students interested in digital courses and provide them with valuable industry exposure.

During the launch event, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative. He stated, “I am delighted to launch the two skilling centers in Delhi and Bangalore, marking a significant step in equipping our youth with future-ready skills. This collaboration in critical sectors such as Infrastructure, Logistics, Aerospace, and Defense underscores the importance of aligning skilling programs with industry needs.”

Shri Chaudhary also emphasized the need for continuous skill development integrated with formal education, encouraging students to embrace lifelong learning. He highlighted that the program aims to instill confidence in the 120 students trained at the centers, preparing them for successful careers.

Other dignitaries at the event included Ms. Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary of MSDE, Mr. Ameya Vanjari, COO of Tata STRIVE, and Mr. Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.

Located in Dwarka, New Delhi, and Nagavara, Bengaluru, the centres will offer placement-linked skill training programs in IT, Electronics, and Aviation, featuring courses like AWS Cloud Computing, Junior Full Stack Developer, and Cyber Security. Future plans may include additional courses in Aviation and Aerospace, with training durations ranging from 3 to 6 months.

Since its establishment in 2014, Tata STRIVE has focused on addressing the pressing need for skilling India's youth, particularly those from disadvantaged communities. The initiative has positively impacted over 1.7 million lives through various programs, with a strong emphasis on employment and entrepreneurship.

The Airbus-Tata STRIVE centres aim to upskill more than 900 youth from economically underprivileged backgrounds over the next three years, contributing to a skilled workforce that can drive local industrial growth and combat unemployment.

This collaboration represents a significant investment in the future of India’s youth, equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in an evolving job market and ensuring a brighter, more prosperous future for the community.

