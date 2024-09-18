Left Menu

Mizoram Government Rushes to Repair Critical National Highway 6

Mizoram PWD Minister Vanlalhlana announced efforts to repair critical sections of National Highway 6 to alleviate an acute fuel and essentials shortage. Heavy rain has stranded trucks and tankers, leading MOTDA and PETUM to suspend operations. Inspections and expedited repair work are currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:18 IST
Mizoram's PWD Minister Vanlalhlana on Wednesday emphasized the state government's urgent measures to repair the damaged sections of National Highway 6, a vital link to Assam facing severe deterioration due to heavy rains.

The state is facing a dire shortage of fuel and essential commodities, with numerous trucks and tankers stranded along the impassable highway. In response, the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) and Petroleum Entrepreneurs' and Transporters' Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have halted operations on unsafe highway stretches since Tuesday.

Vanlalhlana, accompanied by Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, inspected the Kawnpui-Khamrang stretch and Sethawn on Wednesday, urging PWD officials to hasten repair efforts. Officials announced that stranded vehicles would be released, with a three-day ban on traffic starting Thursday to accelerate repairs. MOTDA and PETUM leaders plan to inspect progress on Friday, intending to resume operations once the road conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

