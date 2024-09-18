Mizoram Government Rushes to Repair Critical National Highway 6

Mizoram's PWD Minister Vanlalhlana on Wednesday emphasized the state government's urgent measures to repair the damaged sections of National Highway 6, a vital link to Assam facing severe deterioration due to heavy rains.

The state is facing a dire shortage of fuel and essential commodities, with numerous trucks and tankers stranded along the impassable highway. In response, the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) and Petroleum Entrepreneurs' and Transporters' Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have halted operations on unsafe highway stretches since Tuesday.

Vanlalhlana, accompanied by Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, inspected the Kawnpui-Khamrang stretch and Sethawn on Wednesday, urging PWD officials to hasten repair efforts. Officials announced that stranded vehicles would be released, with a three-day ban on traffic starting Thursday to accelerate repairs. MOTDA and PETUM leaders plan to inspect progress on Friday, intending to resume operations once the road conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)