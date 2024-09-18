India and Denmark Forge Stronger Ties in Sustainable Maritime Practices

India and Denmark's maritime relations continue to strengthen, with both nations working closely to advance sustainable maritime practices. Through the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, collaboration has expanded to include quality shipping, port state control cooperation, maritime training and education, research, piracy control, green maritime technology, shipbuilding, and green shipping.

Denmark, a global leader in sustainable maritime technologies, has been sharing its expertise in green and digital solutions, aligning with India's goals under initiatives like Sagarmala and Maritime India Vision 2030, stated the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The scope of the MoU signed in 2019 and revised in 2022 has been widened, adding a dedicated clause for establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India. This underscores both nations' commitment to enhancing expertise in green maritime technologies and fostering knowledge exchange. Denmark's expertise in port digitalization, automation, and cybersecurity is instrumental in helping India achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in smart ports.

Joint projects focusing on decarbonization are underway, aimed at developing hydrogen and ammonia-based fuels for ships. India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 strives to decarbonize ports, benefiting from Denmark's success in offshore wind energy. Denmark's leadership in maritime training and polar navigation offers opportunities for collaboration, aiming to upgrade Indian seafarer training programs to global standards.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, stated, "India and Denmark's collaboration in the maritime sector is a testament to shared commitment towards sustainable development and innovation. Together, we will enhance port infrastructure and shipping capabilities, setting a global benchmark in green maritime practices. This partnership will play a pivotal role in India's journey towards achieving a carbon-neutral maritime industry."

As part of the Joint Action Plan on Green Strategic Partnership (2021-2026), both countries will continue working on port modernization, maritime digitalization, green fuel development, and advanced seafarer training. With Denmark's leadership in green maritime technologies and India's growing maritime infrastructure, this partnership is poised to drive global innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector.

