Left Menu

Fugitive Escapes After Court Appearance in Uttar Pradesh

A criminal with a Rs 25,000 bounty evaded capture after a courtroom visit in Uttar Pradesh. Two officers and a constable were suspended over the security breach. The fugitive, Shivam Bharati, was injured in a prior police encounter but escaped custody, prompting an ongoing police manhunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:39 IST
Fugitive Escapes After Court Appearance in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal, who carries a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, managed to escape custody after a dramatic court appearance in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Tuesday. The lapse in security has led to the suspension of two sub-inspectors and a constable involved in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik disclosed that Shivam Bharati, aged 19, along with his accomplice Monu Tiwari, 22, was apprehended following a confrontation with law enforcement personnel and the Special Operations Group near the Ugapur canal. This incident unfolded during a routine vehicle check.

Despite Shivam sustaining a leg injury during the exchange of gunfire, he managed to flee after a court session where he was admitted from the district hospital. While an FIR has been filed against the negligent officers, the fugitive remains at large, stirring a vigorous manhunt by the police.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025