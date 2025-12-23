Fugitive Escapes After Court Appearance in Uttar Pradesh

A notorious criminal, who carries a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, managed to escape custody after a dramatic court appearance in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Tuesday. The lapse in security has led to the suspension of two sub-inspectors and a constable involved in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik disclosed that Shivam Bharati, aged 19, along with his accomplice Monu Tiwari, 22, was apprehended following a confrontation with law enforcement personnel and the Special Operations Group near the Ugapur canal. This incident unfolded during a routine vehicle check.

Despite Shivam sustaining a leg injury during the exchange of gunfire, he managed to flee after a court session where he was admitted from the district hospital. While an FIR has been filed against the negligent officers, the fugitive remains at large, stirring a vigorous manhunt by the police.