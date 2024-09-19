Left Menu

Boeing Union Contract Talks Hit a Snag

Negotiations between Boeing and its largest union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), have stalled without reaching an agreement, even with federal mediators present. No further discussions are currently scheduled, according to the IAM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 08:31 IST
Contract negotiations between Boeing and its largest union, IAM, were stalled on Wednesday as both parties could not reach an agreement, despite the presence of federal mediators.

The IAM stated in a post on X that they remain open to further discussions, whether directly or through mediation, yet no additional dates have been scheduled.

This impasse marks a significant setback in resolving key issues between Boeing and the union.

