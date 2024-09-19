Left Menu

Boeing Faces Financial Strain Amid Major Strike and Production Halts

Boeing has announced temporary furloughs for tens of thousands of employees after about 30,000 machinists went on strike, disrupting the production of various aircraft, including the 737 MAX. The first strike since 2008, it has led to halted negotiations and threatens significant financial losses for the company and its suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:16 IST
Boeing Faces Financial Strain Amid Major Strike and Production Halts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing said on Wednesday it would temporarily furlough tens of thousands of employees following a strike by 30,000 machinists on Friday, which halted production of its prominent 737 MAX and other aircraft. CEO Kelly Ortberg informed employees via email about the upcoming temporary furloughs impacting numerous US-based executives and staff.

Ortberg also highlighted a planned pay reduction for Boeing leaders during the strike, which commenced with a new 737 MAX jet's mid-air malfunction in January. Despite mediation efforts, negotiations between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers remain unresolved, with the union pushing for a 40% raise over four years.

The ongoing strike, the first since 2008, could precipitate financial losses in the billions, risk the company's credit rating, and impact its extensive supplier network. Boeing's shares have already plummeted by around 40% this year, underscoring the company's precarious financial position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024