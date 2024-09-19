Shane Jones Urges Local Businesses to Shape Regional Economic Growth

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has called for local businesses to play a pivotal role in discussions about regional economic growth during a nationwide series of summits. These events aim to explore opportunities for enhancing productivity, prosperity, and resilience through the Coalition Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

“With New Zealand grappling with rising living costs and energy security challenges, the strength of local industries has never been more crucial,” Mr. Jones stated. “These summits provide a platform for regions to articulate their growth priorities and collaborate with central government on initiatives that align with their unique needs.”

The summits will focus on identifying local strengths and opportunities, encouraging regions to forge their own paths while leveraging government support for policy and investment. “Local businesses must be front and centre in these conversations,” Jones emphasized. “Their insights are essential to developing economic strategies that truly reflect community needs.”

To date, two summits have been conducted, with an additional 13 scheduled over the next seven months. An updated schedule will include a new date for the Waikato summit, postponed in light of Kiingi Tuheitia's passing. Upcoming summits are also being planned for Canterbury, Wairarapa, Kāpiti, and Chatham Islands, with dates to be confirmed for early 2025.

In addition to fostering economic discussions, the summits aim to gather feedback on existing government policies and solicit ideas for new initiatives that can drive local growth. Minister Jones urged all stakeholders, including local governments and community leaders, to participate actively in the summits to ensure a comprehensive approach to regional development.