Ministers McClay and Farrell to Strengthen Economic Ties at CER Meeting in Rotorua

Prominent businesses interested in the trans-Tasman market, including Spark, Infratil, Port of Auckland, Indevin, and Beca, will also engage with the ministers, facilitated by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:14 IST
"CER is our most comprehensive agreement, covering trade, labour mobility, standard harmonization, and political cooperation. It supports a vital trading partnership valued at $32 billion annually," Mr. McClay stated.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Trade Minister Todd McClay will meet with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell this weekend in Rotorua for the annual Closer Economic Relations (CER) Trade Ministers’ meeting, aimed at enhancing the robust trading relationship between the two nations.

“CER is our most comprehensive agreement, covering trade, labour mobility, standard harmonization, and political cooperation. It supports a vital trading partnership valued at $32 billion annually,” Mr. McClay stated. “This meeting presents a key opportunity to explore how we can build on that foundation and deliver even more benefits for our citizens.”

During the meeting, the ministers will discuss strategies to facilitate easier trade between New Zealand and Australia, focusing on reducing barriers and cutting costs by eliminating non-tariff barriers. They will also address various international issues within frameworks such as the WTO, OECD, and CPTPP, including the EU Deforestation Regulations and sustainable supply chains.

Prominent businesses interested in the trans-Tasman market, including Spark, Infratil, Port of Auckland, Indevin, and Beca, will also engage with the ministers, facilitated by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.

“As exporting nations, New Zealand and Australia share a strong commitment to a rules-based trading system and to enhancing connectivity that supports regional growth and stability,” Mr. McClay emphasized, highlighting the significance of the trans-Tasman partnership for both economies.

 

