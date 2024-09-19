Inquiry Launched After Freight Train Derailment Disrupts Mathura Rail Services

A committee is being formed to investigate the derailment of 25 wagons of a freight train near Vrindavan in Mathura district, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

The derailment, which occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday, disrupted services of approximately 30 trains. Officials reported that nearly 500 workers have been working since last night to clear the tracks and restore normal operations.

Divisional Railway Manager, Agra Division, Tej Prakash Agarwal, stated that the incident halted traffic on three railway lines but resulted in no injuries. General Manager of North Central Railway, Upendra Chandra Joshi, declared clearing the tracks a top priority and mentioned that all angles, including sabotage, are being considered for the cause of the derailment.

Advanced machinery and an Accident Relief Train have been called from Agra, Delhi, and Moradabad to speed up repairs. Station Director at Mathura Junction, SK Srivastava, added that down train movements are continuing on the fourth line to maintain some level of operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)