Left Menu

Inquiry Launched After Freight Train Derailment Disrupts Mathura Rail Services

A committee is being formed to investigate the derailment of 25 freight train wagons near Vrindavan in Mathura district. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, has disrupted around 30 train services. Nearly 500 workers are clearing the tracks while officials prioritize resumption of normal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:30 IST
Inquiry Launched After Freight Train Derailment Disrupts Mathura Rail Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A committee is being formed to investigate the derailment of 25 wagons of a freight train near Vrindavan in Mathura district, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

The derailment, which occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday, disrupted services of approximately 30 trains. Officials reported that nearly 500 workers have been working since last night to clear the tracks and restore normal operations.

Divisional Railway Manager, Agra Division, Tej Prakash Agarwal, stated that the incident halted traffic on three railway lines but resulted in no injuries. General Manager of North Central Railway, Upendra Chandra Joshi, declared clearing the tracks a top priority and mentioned that all angles, including sabotage, are being considered for the cause of the derailment.

Advanced machinery and an Accident Relief Train have been called from Agra, Delhi, and Moradabad to speed up repairs. Station Director at Mathura Junction, SK Srivastava, added that down train movements are continuing on the fourth line to maintain some level of operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024