Tragic Stabbing Incident Near Japanese School in China
A 10-year-old child enrolled in a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, was fatally stabbed by a 44-year-old assailant during their morning commute. Japanese authorities have requested a detailed explanation and enhanced safety measures, while the incident raises concerns over Japan-China diplomatic relations.
A tragic incident occurred in Shenzhen, China, where a 10-year-old child attending a Japanese school was fatally stabbed by a 44-year-old assailant on Wednesday morning, Japanese officials confirmed.
The attack happened around 8 a.m. as the child was en route to school, leading to the child's passing in the early hours of Thursday. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed grave concern over the incident and has called for stringent safety measures.
This incident, coinciding with a historically sensitive date, follows a similar attack in June in Suzhou and raises questions about the impact on Japan-China diplomatic relations. Additionally, a Chinese aircraft carrier entered Japanese waters, prompting protests from Tokyo.
