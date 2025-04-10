High-Stakes Trade Talks: South Korea and U.S. Negotiate Tariff Rates

In a crucial meeting, South Korea's lead trade envoy, Cheong In-kyo, engaged in discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to address the pressing issue of new American tariffs. The talks took place in Washington, following President Donald Trump's recent tariff announcements.

President Trump surprised many by temporarily pausing tariffs on most countries, except China, for 90 days. This strategic move coincided with Cheong's visit to negotiate the terms as South Korea seeks easing of the imposed duties.

Further dialogue between President Trump and South Korean interim leader Han Duck-soo centered around shipbuilding and energy sector opportunities. This latest development has infused new energy into negotiations, as acknowledged by Cheong, creating a constructive environment for future talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)