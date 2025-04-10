Left Menu

U.S. Nationals Charged in DRC Coup Plot: A Tale of Rebellion and Diplomacy

Four Americans have been charged for their alleged roles in an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Key figures were extradited, and a fourth man was arrested in Utah. The charges include plotting to use weapons of mass destruction and conspiracy to kill or kidnap foreign leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 03:04 IST
U.S. Nationals Charged in DRC Coup Plot: A Tale of Rebellion and Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist of international intrigue, the U.S. Department of Justice has charged four Americans in connection with an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Three of the men, Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun, were originally convicted in the DRC for a violent effort to overthrow the government in May 2024. Their plan involved attacking top officials' residences and taking control of the presidential office in Kinshasa. Following President Donald Trump's senior Africa adviser's visit to Kinshasa, a deal was struck leading to their release and return to U.S custody.

The fourth accused, Joseph Peter Moesser, was arrested in Utah. All four face serious charges, including conspiring to deploy weapons of mass destruction and conspiring to kill or kidnap foreign individuals. In a pursuit of resources, Washington is negotiating with Congo on possible mineral investments. The accused maintain their innocence and have had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment before being handed over to U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025