U.S. Nationals Charged in DRC Coup Plot: A Tale of Rebellion and Diplomacy

In a dramatic twist of international intrigue, the U.S. Department of Justice has charged four Americans in connection with an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Three of the men, Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun, were originally convicted in the DRC for a violent effort to overthrow the government in May 2024. Their plan involved attacking top officials' residences and taking control of the presidential office in Kinshasa. Following President Donald Trump's senior Africa adviser's visit to Kinshasa, a deal was struck leading to their release and return to U.S custody.

The fourth accused, Joseph Peter Moesser, was arrested in Utah. All four face serious charges, including conspiring to deploy weapons of mass destruction and conspiring to kill or kidnap foreign individuals. In a pursuit of resources, Washington is negotiating with Congo on possible mineral investments. The accused maintain their innocence and have had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment before being handed over to U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)