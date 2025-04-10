Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle: ATF's Director Shake-up Amid Policy Controversies

Kash Patel was removed as acting ATF director, replaced by U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. Patel still leads the FBI, raising eyebrows over holding dual roles. The leadership change follows a review of firearms regulations and ongoing departmental budget cuts, leaving ATF in a volatile state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 03:07 IST
Leadership Shuffle: ATF's Director Shake-up Amid Policy Controversies
FBI Director

In a surprising turn of events, Kash Patel, who was briefly serving as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has been removed from the role, U.S. officials confirmed. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has taken over the position as of Wednesday.

Patel's removal comes amid discussions within the Justice Department about a potential merger of ATF with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to cut costs. Despite his removal from ATF, Patel continues to serve as FBI director. The Justice Department emphasized that the change was not related to his performance at the bureau.

The reshuffle occurs during President Donald Trump's second term, known for volatile policy reversals and a review of firearms regulations implemented during President Joe Biden's administration. Senior Justice Department officials are deliberating whether to consolidate agencies as part of austerity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025