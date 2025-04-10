Leadership Shuffle: ATF's Director Shake-up Amid Policy Controversies
Kash Patel was removed as acting ATF director, replaced by U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. Patel still leads the FBI, raising eyebrows over holding dual roles. The leadership change follows a review of firearms regulations and ongoing departmental budget cuts, leaving ATF in a volatile state.
In a surprising turn of events, Kash Patel, who was briefly serving as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has been removed from the role, U.S. officials confirmed. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has taken over the position as of Wednesday.
Patel's removal comes amid discussions within the Justice Department about a potential merger of ATF with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to cut costs. Despite his removal from ATF, Patel continues to serve as FBI director. The Justice Department emphasized that the change was not related to his performance at the bureau.
The reshuffle occurs during President Donald Trump's second term, known for volatile policy reversals and a review of firearms regulations implemented during President Joe Biden's administration. Senior Justice Department officials are deliberating whether to consolidate agencies as part of austerity measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
