Goodluck India Initiates Trial Production of Hydraulic Tubes at Sikandrabad Facility

Specialty steel producer Goodluck India has commenced trial production of hydraulic tubes at its Sikandrabad plant, investing Rs 200 crore. The facility in Uttar Pradesh, with a capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, aims to substitute imports and plans to start commercial production in January. The company also targets exporting 40% of its production.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:41 IST
Specialty steel producer Goodluck India has commenced trial production of hydraulic tubes at its Sikandrabad facility, which was established with an investment of Rs 200 crore, according to a company statement.

The trial production began on Sunday at the Uttar Pradesh plant that boasts an installed capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes.

These hydraulic tubes, intended for use in construction machinery, light commercial vehicles, and other industrial equipment, will act as replacements for seamless tubes, aiding in import substitution. Commercial production is set to begin in the first week of January next year, stated the company's CMD, MC Garg.

Additionally, the company aims to export approximately 40% of its production to markets including the US and Europe.

Goodluck India produces a broad range of engineered steel structures, precision/auto tubes, forging for defence and aerospace, cold rolled (CR) products, and galvanised iron (GI) pipes. These products are utilized by automobile manufacturers, infrastructure companies, and industries such as engineering, oil, and gas, among others.

