Left Menu

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Plans IPO to Raise Rs 400 Crore

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has filed draft papers with Sebi for an IPO, comprising a Rs 400 crore fresh issue of equity shares and 1.44 crore shares as an offer for sale by promoters. The IPO proceeds will partially fund debt payment, new plant setup, and general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:09 IST
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Plans IPO to Raise Rs 400 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, a Kolkata-based company with a 50-year legacy, has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO aims to mobilize funds through a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.44 crore equity shares by its promoters, Padam Kumar Agarwala and Varun Agarwal.

As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Ellenbarrie plans to use Rs 176.8 crore from the proceeds for debt repayment, Rs 130 crore for setting up an air separation unit at its Uluberia-II plant, and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes. The company also hinted at a pre-IPO placement to raise up to Rs 80 crore, which would reduce the fresh issue size if completed.

Ellenbarrie, one of India's oldest industrial gas manufacturers, caters to industries such as steel, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare, and aerospace. The company operates eight facilities across West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, with notable clients including Vizag Steel and AIIMS. Its revenue grew by 31.38% in fiscal 2024, while profits surged by 61%. The industrial gases market in India is anticipated to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024