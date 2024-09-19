Left Menu

Norway Holds Policy Rate Steady at 16-Year High

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.50%, the highest in 16 years, despite expectations of a rate cut later this year. The bank cited the need for restrictive monetary policy to achieve inflation targets. The Norwegian crown strengthened against the euro post-announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:14 IST
Norway Holds Policy Rate Steady at 16-Year High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, held its policy interest rate steady at a 16-year high of 4.50%, a move widely anticipated by economists, who now predict rate cuts might begin next year. The bank emphasized that maintaining a restrictive monetary policy remains essential to bring down inflation.

Opinions among economists were divided on the timing of potential rate cuts, with some projecting a decrease by December 2024 and others pointing to March 2025. The Norges Bank reaffirmed that rates would hold at 4.5% until the end of 2024, with gradual reductions expected to begin in 2025.

Following the decision, the Norwegian crown appreciated to 11.66 against the euro. This decision contrasts sharply with recent policy shifts from central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve, which recently cut rates. Norges Bank continues to walk a tightrope, balancing high inflation and a cooling economy with low growth predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024