Tragedy in the Hudson: New York Helicopter Crash Sparks Major Response

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Lower Manhattan in New York City on Thursday afternoon, leading to a significant response from emergency personnel. Reports from ABC News, citing law enforcement, indicated there have been fatalities.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that a Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is now submerged in the river. The exact number of individuals on board is presently unknown. Announcements from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) state that the latter will head the investigation.

A New York City Police spokesperson mentioned that police boats were active in the ongoing rescue efforts, though specifics such as the number of passengers have yet to be clarified. Video footage from the crash site shows various emergency and police boats surrounding the area where the helicopter remains submerged. The accident, occurring off the Tribeca neighborhood, has led to expected traffic disruptions and a noticeable increase in emergency vehicle presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)