Trump Administration Seeks Legal Oversight on Columbia over Antisemitism Policy
The Trump administration aims to impose a consent decree on Columbia University, legally enforcing adherence to federal antisemitism guidelines. This potential agreement is linked to the release of $400 million in blocked federal funding. Columbia faces criticism for its response to pro-Palestinian protests and pressure from the government.
The Trump administration is pushing to enforce a consent decree on Columbia University, compelling the institution to comply with federal antisemitism guidelines, according to a Wall Street Journal report unveiled Thursday. Sources indicate this move is tied to ongoing negotiations concerning the release of approximately $400 million in federal funding currently withheld.
While neither the White House nor Columbia University provided immediate comments, the Justice Department also declined to remark. If reached, the decree could span years, placing Columbia under federal judicial oversight to ensure adherence to any related agreements addressing antisemitism on campus.
President Donald Trump's administration has taken a firm stance against several universities, including Columbia, alleging inadequate responses to antisemitic incidents linked to past pro-Palestinian protests. By halting federal funds and considering deportation of participating foreign students, the administration intensifies its scrutiny. Columbia remains pivotal in national debates, facing criticism over its concessions to regain funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
