Left Menu

Government Takes Bold Steps to Solve Shipping Sector Woes

The government announced measures to reduce port charges and buy five additional container vessels to alleviate shipping sector issues affecting exporters and importers. Key decisions include reducing storage costs, expediting custom clearances, and enhancing port capacities to address container shortages and high shipping costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:21 IST
Government Takes Bold Steps to Solve Shipping Sector Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the government revealed a series of initiatives designed to tackle the shipping sector challenges faced by exporters and importers. Key measures include reducing specific port charges and acquiring five additional second-hand container vessels by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

In a meeting that involved senior officials from multiple ministries and industry bodies, stakeholders discussed issues such as container shortages, escalating ocean freight rates, and prolonged turnaround times at ports. The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, expressed optimism that these decisions would lower shipping costs and improve the availability of empty containers.

Immediate steps include increasing container capacities by 9,000 TEUs, reducing storage charges, and expediting custom clearances. The port capacities have also been enhanced by 2.3 million TEUs, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust assured the elimination of congestion at Nhava Sheva port. Private container yards will now have to register with GST authorities to prevent illegal profiteering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024