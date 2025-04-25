Left Menu

Britain's AI Revolution: Unlocking £400 Billion Potential

Britain could boost its economy by £400 billion through AI-driven growth, according to Google. A pilot scheme revealed significant time savings in administrative tasks. Training and permission to use AI encouraged wider adoption, particularly among older women, enhancing productivity and technological confidence.

Updated: 25-04-2025 04:31 IST
Britain's AI Revolution: Unlocking £400 Billion Potential
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain stands on the brink of a £400 billion economic surge, courtesy of AI-driven innovation, as revealed by a recent Google report.

According to Google's findings from a UK pilot program, simple measures like training and granting permission to use AI can double technology's adoption, significantly boosting productivity. Particularly for older women in lower socio-economic roles, this shift heralds a transformative opportunity.

Debbie Weinstein, Google's president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, emphasized the importance of empowering workers with the 'permission to prompt,' noting the substantial time savings AI integration has achieved in administrative tasks. This approach has notably increased AI utilisation, narrowing the adoption gap in diverse workgroups.



