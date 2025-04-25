Left Menu

FEMA Funding Controversy: Compliance Amid Legal Challenges

The Trump administration complied with a court order to resume FEMA payments, releasing $2.2 billion to several states after an enforced pause due to a 'manual review.' The case, brought by Democratic attorneys, spotlighted ongoing legal battles over executive actions and federal funding practices.

Updated: 25-04-2025 04:24 IST
The Trump administration announced on Thursday that FEMA has disbursed over $2.2 billion to various states in the past three weeks, aligning with a judge's order that blocked an earlier suspension of federal aid.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell criticized FEMA's halt on disbursements for manual reviews lacking a clear timeline. Since McConnell's decision, payments have resumed to 22 states and the District of Columbia, as confirmed by the administration in court filings.

This legal dispute, spearheaded by several states including New York and Rhode Island, adds to the over 200 ongoing legal challenges against Trump's executive orders, with critics highlighting delays in compliance with court rulings.

