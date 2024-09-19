Government Implements Measures to Address Shipping Challenges Impacting Exporters

The government announced a series of measures on Thursday aimed at addressing shipping sector issues affecting exporters and importers. These include reducing certain charges at ports and purchasing five additional second-hand container vessels by Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

The measures followed discussions with key stakeholders, including officials from various ministries, exporters' bodies, customs officials, and shipping companies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that these steps would significantly lower shipping costs, improve container availability, and reduce congestion at ports.

Additionally, the Railway Board and the Container Corporation of India have announced storage charge reductions, and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) plans to expedite custom clearances. The private container yards will also have to register with GST authorities to prevent illegal profiteering. The government aims to foster a trust-based working environment to enhance export processes.

