Left Menu

Government Implements Measures to Address Shipping Challenges Impacting Exporters

The government has introduced steps, such as reducing port charges and purchasing additional second-hand container vessels by SCI, to address shipping issues impacting exporters and importers. Measures include cost reductions, expedited custom clearances, and increased container capacities. These actions aim to decrease shipping costs and improve logistics efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:02 IST
Government Implements Measures to Address Shipping Challenges Impacting Exporters
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced a series of measures on Thursday aimed at addressing shipping sector issues affecting exporters and importers. These include reducing certain charges at ports and purchasing five additional second-hand container vessels by Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

The measures followed discussions with key stakeholders, including officials from various ministries, exporters' bodies, customs officials, and shipping companies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that these steps would significantly lower shipping costs, improve container availability, and reduce congestion at ports.

Additionally, the Railway Board and the Container Corporation of India have announced storage charge reductions, and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) plans to expedite custom clearances. The private container yards will also have to register with GST authorities to prevent illegal profiteering. The government aims to foster a trust-based working environment to enhance export processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024