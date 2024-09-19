Left Menu

Assam Launches Third Edition of Orunodoi Scheme to Support 37.2 Lakh Beneficiaries

The Assam government has launched the third edition of its Orunodoi scheme, allocating Rs 5,604 crore for poverty alleviation. This phase will benefit 37.2 lakh people, up from 24.6 lakh in the previous edition. The scheme focuses on direct cash transfer to women in poor families, depositing Rs 1,250 monthly.

The Assam government on Thursday unveiled the third edition of its flagship Rs 5,604-crore Orunodoi scheme, aimed at alleviating poverty. The latest phase will benefit 37.2 lakh people through direct cash transfers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Orunodoi 3.0 would extend benefits to 12.6 lakh additional people compared to the scheme's second edition, making it the largest state-run DBT initiative in Assam.

This scheme seeks to empower women in poor families by directly depositing Rs 1,250 into their bank accounts monthly. During the launch, Sarma highlighted the scheme's expansion and urged existing beneficiaries to re-apply to ensure up-to-date eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

