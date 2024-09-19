Tech Stocks Surge After Federal Reserve's Jumbo Rate Cut
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, driven by a 2% increase in Nasdaq futures after the Federal Reserve announced a significant 50-basis-point rate cut. This move benefited rate-sensitive growth stocks like Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet. Analysts forecast more rate cuts, aiding the economy's soft landing prospects.
U.S. stock index futures surged on Thursday, highlighted by a 2% jump in Nasdaq futures following the Federal Reserve's substantial 50-basis-point interest rate cut. This strategic move aims to facilitate a soft landing for the world's largest economy.
Rate-sensitive growth stocks, pivotal in this year's market rally, saw premarket gains. Tech giants Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet all advanced by 2%, while semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom posted significant increases.
Futures tracking the Russell 2000 index surged 3%, reflecting optimism about lower operating costs and higher profitability in a low-interest environment. Key metrics also showed positive premarket trends for Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq E-minis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Partners with Microsoft to Boost AI Skills
International Tourism Continues Recovery, Contributing $11.6 Billion to NZ Economy
Govt to Overhaul Policies Impacting Primary Sector to Boost Farming and Free Up Rural Economy
Economy Woes Weigh on Wall Street as Investors Eye Labor Data
Wall Street Woes: Economy Worries Weigh on Markets Amid Labor Data Anticipation