Kolkata Embraces Geomatics: From Water Crisis to Smart City Evolution

Kolkata, September 19: A few years ago, Kolkata Municipal Corporation faced a severe water supply disruption when a major underground pipeline leaked. The situation persisted for days as authorities struggled to locate the source of the leak due to the absence of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. Eventually, earth imaging provided critical insights into the underground layout, underscoring the need for such technology.

The application of earth imaging has become essential for daily life, particularly in the context of the government's Smart City initiative aimed at offering services at citizens' fingertips. Geomatics, a branch of geography, involves methods and technologies for collecting, managing, and analyzing Earth-related data. GIS, a crucial component of Geomatics, assists in visualizing spatial data, traditionally associated with cartography. Beyond GIS, Geomatics encompasses geodesy (the study of Earth's size and shape), remote sensing, aerial photography, and GPS technology.

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd, a prominent player in this field, has been pivotal in advancing Geomatics. The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a major National Public Sector Undertaking to jointly explore GIS-related projects. It has also garnered interest from the Indian Defence sector for national security applications. Additionally, Scanpoint Geomatics has engaged in several prestigious projects, including joint initiatives with educational institutes and agricultural sectors. The firm has also signed MOUs with organizations for drone survey and mapping, focusing on Smart City and land record systems.

