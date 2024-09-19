AgriVijay, Next2Sun Germany, and Wattkraft India Join Forces for Renewable Energy Transformation at RE-INVEST 2024

A groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between AgriVijay, Next2Sun Germany, and Wattkraft India at the recently concluded RE-INVEST 2024. The agreement signifies a monumental transformation in renewable energy, facilitated by Gujarat's 4th RE-INVEST Global Renewable Energy Meet and Expo, organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

This partnership heralds the introduction of vertical solar technology designed not only to generate clean energy but also to allow continued farming activities on the same land. The dual-purpose approach is poised to revolutionize India's agrarian economy while advancing energy independence and climate action.

"This collaboration addresses the pressing concerns over land usage in conventional solar setups, often displacing valuable agricultural land," stated Vimal Panjwani, CEO of AgriVijay. "With Next2Sun's innovative vertical bifacial Agri-PV systems, we can facilitate dual land use—enabling farmers to sustain agricultural activities while generating renewable energy. We aim to roll out pilot projects across India, scaling this sustainable tech nationwide," Panjwani added.

Arriving at a crucial juncture, as India seeks creative methods to meet its energy demands without sacrificing its agricultural prowess, this initiative leverages Next2Sun's vertical bifacial solar technology. Traditional solar farms require vast land areas, often earmarked for agriculture.

Vertical bifacial solar panels in this initiative will be installed to generate energy from both sides, permitting farmers to cultivate crops underneath. Pilot projects will range from 100 kWp to 500 kWp, showcasing the technology's effectiveness across India's various terrains.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Sascha Krause-Tunker, CFO of Next2Sun AG, German Federal Minister Svenja Schulze, and India's Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. "With robust support from governmental and agricultural sectors, these projects are expected to set new sustainability benchmarks in India, encouraging similar future initiatives," said Sascha Krause-Tunker.

India's ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge from COP26 2021 outlines goals such as attaining 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of energy from renewables, reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, lowering GDP emissions intensity by 45%, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to lessen its reliance on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)