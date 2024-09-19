COKE STUDIO™ 2024 Announces USHER and Tyla as New Additions to Its Star-Studded Lineup

COKE STUDIO™ 2024 has just unveiled two major additions to its already stellar lineup: global music icons USHER and Tyla. This announcement highlights another milestone for Coca-Cola’s premier global music platform, bringing together a diverse array of artists to deliver exclusive musical experiences to fans around the world.

Exciting Performances and Exclusive Tracks:

USHER and Tyla are set to bring their unique talents to the COKE STUDIO™ stage this year. Fans can anticipate an array of immersive experiences, including exclusive original tracks and exhilarating live performances. In October, USHER will grace the stage in Atlanta as part of his highly anticipated tour, while Tyla will perform in her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa, offering lucky fans a chance to experience her new tracks live for the very first time.

USHER expressed his excitement, saying, “Being part of this year’s COKE STUDIO™ lineup is both an honor and an opportunity to engage with my fans through the power of music. Partnering with Coca-Cola to bring these experiences to life is exciting, and I can’t wait for fans to join us in the magic we’re crafting together.”

Tyla shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m excited to perform in my hometown of Johannesburg as part of the COKE STUDIO™ platform. It’s a privilege to bring these vibrant moments to life and share the joy and energy with music lovers across the world.”

Previous Successes and Upcoming Releases:

USHER and Tyla join an impressive roster of artists that already includes Karol G, Peggy Gou, and NewJeans. Karol G’s session on COKE STUDIO™ has been a standout success, with her track “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” achieving global acclaim. The video topped the YouTube charts with over 225 million views and remained at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for over ten weeks. Fans can pre-save USHER’s upcoming track here before its official release.

Josh Burke, Global Head of Music and Culture Marketing at The Coca-Cola Company, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome two of our favorite artists, USHER and Tyla, to our incredible 2024 lineup. This year, COKE STUDIO™ offers unparalleled access to exclusive content and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else. We’ve partnered with both USHER and Tyla to create something special for their fans, and we’re sure that they will love what we have in store for the rest of 2024.”

Collaborative Efforts and Creative Campaign:

The COKE STUDIO™ 2024 campaign is a collaborative effort involving Universal Music Group for Brands, Spotify AUX, Blended Strategy Group, Tyne Valley Group, and WPP Open X, including VML, Ogilvy, and EssenceMediacom. This partnership ensures a dynamic and engaging experience for fans, combining the talents of global music stars with innovative marketing strategies.

As COKE STUDIO™ continues to redefine the music landscape, fans can look forward to more groundbreaking content and unforgettable performances from some of the biggest names in music.