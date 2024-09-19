Left Menu

Delhi Trains Disrupted Due to Freight Train Derailment

Northern Railway has canceled three and rerouted 26 trains originating from Delhi due to a freight train derailment near Vrindavan Road Station in Uttar Pradesh. The affected routes include those from New Delhi to Hyderabad, Tambaram, and Mumbai. Passengers are advised to check train statuses before traveling.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:08 IST
Following the derailment of a freight train near Vrindavan Road Station in Uttar Pradesh, Northern Railway has canceled three and rerouted 26 express and mail trains originating from various Delhi stations.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, released a list of the affected trains, confirming that the derailment between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai Station on the Mathura Jn-Palwal Section has disrupted services. Prominent trains affected include New Delhi-Hyderabad, New Delhi-Tambaram, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Bandra Terminus, Amritsar Jn-Mumbai Bandra Terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai CSM Terminus, and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur.

The incident on September 18 saw 25 coal-loaded wagons derail, blocking three rail lines. Railways officials report that only one line is currently operational, with efforts underway to clear the others as swiftly as possible. Northern Railway advises passengers to check the running status and routes of their trains to avoid inconvenience.

Latest News

