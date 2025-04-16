Char Dham Yatra 2025: Record Registrations Signal Spiritual Surge
Over 17 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 in Uttarakhand starting on April 30 with Akshaya Tritiya. The state government ensures safety and seamless operations with a vigilant control room. The pilgrimage is significant for both spiritual fulfillment and regional economy.
The Char Dham Yatra 2025 is poised for a grand commencement on April 30, aligning with the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya. As per the Uttarakhand government, a remarkable 17,76,058 devotees have registered to embark on this spiritual journey through the sacred Hindu pilgrimage circuit.
The Uttarakhand state's tourism development council is in overdrive to facilitate the movement and safety of pilgrims. On average, 638 individuals from different parts of India reach out to the control room daily for information regarding the pilgrimage. As of now, 17,853 inquiries have been recorded. The registration for this revered journey began on March 20, drawing inquiries to the control room, which has a dedicated toll-free number, 0135-1364, for pilgrim assistance.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand has emphasized the criticality of the Char Dham Yatra to the state's economy and pledged unwavering government support for the safety of pilgrims. 'Our focus is on ensuring the well-being of travelers while accommodating a significant inflow of devotees,' Dhami stated after a strategic meeting on the Yatra's preparations. The Char Dham Yatra covers four holy sites—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—nestled in the Himalayas, attracting both road and air travelers each year.
