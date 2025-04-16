Left Menu

Renewed Tensions: Ukraine Under Siege Amid Ceasefire Struggles

Russian glide bombs and artillery struck Ukraine's southern city, Kherson, killing one and injuring nine. Moscow's forces continue attacks, as ceasefire talks falter. Mourners gathered in Sumy after a missile killed dozens. Diplomatic efforts persist, with significant progress reported in US-Ukraine mineral resource agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian artillery and glide bombs struck the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday. The attack resulted in one death and nine injuries as Moscow's persistent aggression continues, according to regional head Oleksandr Prokudin. Prokudin claims it reflects a tactic to impede rescue efforts and harm emergency workers.

The attack damaged various facilities including a sports center and a supermarket, while other regions like Sumy continue to mourn recent missile strike victims. Despite an agreed ceasefire on energy targets, Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations of breaches, further complicating diplomatic resolutions.

Amid these tensions, US officials seek to mediate ongoing disputes and advance a mineral resource agreement with Ukraine. Meanwhile, legal issues emerged as former Kursk governor Alexei Smirnov faces allegations of fraud over misused border fortification funds, placing increased scrutiny on regional governance.

