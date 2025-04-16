Russian artillery and glide bombs struck the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday. The attack resulted in one death and nine injuries as Moscow's persistent aggression continues, according to regional head Oleksandr Prokudin. Prokudin claims it reflects a tactic to impede rescue efforts and harm emergency workers.

The attack damaged various facilities including a sports center and a supermarket, while other regions like Sumy continue to mourn recent missile strike victims. Despite an agreed ceasefire on energy targets, Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations of breaches, further complicating diplomatic resolutions.

Amid these tensions, US officials seek to mediate ongoing disputes and advance a mineral resource agreement with Ukraine. Meanwhile, legal issues emerged as former Kursk governor Alexei Smirnov faces allegations of fraud over misused border fortification funds, placing increased scrutiny on regional governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)