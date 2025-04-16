Left Menu

Himachal Braces for Hailstorms and Heavy Rain: Met Office Issues Alerts

Himachal Pradesh is anticipated to experience severe weather, including hailstorms and heavy snow, as the Met office has issued warnings valid from April 18 to 22. The region may also face thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. A cyclonic circulation is contributing to the forecasted wet spell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Met office has announced an 'orange' warning for Himachal Pradesh as parts of the state brace for a severe wet spell from April 18 to 22, with expectations of hailstorms, heavy snow, and rainfall.

Thunderstorms and lightning have been forecasted in various districts for April 18 and 19 under a 'yellow' alert. The weather department highlights potential gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph.

Additionally, moderate rain due to a fresh Western Disturbance is expected across the region later in the week. Temperatures in Shimla rose slightly, while Una remained the warmest at 38 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

