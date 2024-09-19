Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Delhi University Students Injured in North Delhi SUV Crash

In a tragic incident early Thursday, five Delhi University students sustained injuries when their speeding SUV collided with a guardrail near Rajghat in north Delhi. The rail pierced through the vehicle, leaving two critically injured, police sources indicated.

Officials suspect the students were under the influence of alcohol. However, a student mentioned that the driver got distracted by his mobile phone while changing songs, leading to the accident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena confirmed that a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Kotwali police station.

The critically injured students, Aishwarya Pandey and Aishwarya Mishra, are receiving treatment in separate hospitals. Investigations continue to explore all angles, including potential road engineering faults.

(With inputs from agencies.)