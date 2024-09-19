Left Menu

Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Delhi University Students Injured in North Delhi SUV Crash

Five Delhi University students were injured when their speeding SUV crashed near Rajghat in north Delhi. The police suspect alcohol influence and distraction by phone. Two students are critically injured and on ventilator support. Investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Thursday, five Delhi University students sustained injuries when their speeding SUV collided with a guardrail near Rajghat in north Delhi. The rail pierced through the vehicle, leaving two critically injured, police sources indicated.

Officials suspect the students were under the influence of alcohol. However, a student mentioned that the driver got distracted by his mobile phone while changing songs, leading to the accident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena confirmed that a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Kotwali police station.

The critically injured students, Aishwarya Pandey and Aishwarya Mishra, are receiving treatment in separate hospitals. Investigations continue to explore all angles, including potential road engineering faults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

