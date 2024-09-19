Impressive Surge: India’s Top 75 Brands Hit USD 450.5 Billion in Valuation

India's top 75 brands have experienced an 'impressive growth' rate of 19%, reaching a combined valuation of USD 450.5 billion, as per the latest Kantar BrandZ report.

The country's leading IT firm, TCS, has retained its position as the most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, followed by HDFC Bank, Airtel, Infosys, and SBI. TCS's brand value has risen by 16% to USD 49.7 billion, driven by significant investments in innovation, particularly in AI and digital transformation.

Financial services brands dominate the rankings, contributing 28% of the total brand value, with HDFC Bank and SBI among the top contenders. Meanwhile, Zomato has shown the fastest growth, doubling its brand value to USD 3.5 billion. The automotive sector is led by Maruti Suzuki, with Mahindra & Mahindra seeing a remarkable 78% growth in brand valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)