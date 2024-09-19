US Dollar Edges Lower as Markets React to Federal Reserve's Rate Cut

The U.S. dollar experienced a slight dip in unpredictable trading on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's decision to implement a substantial 50-basis-point interest rate cut, shifting towards an easier monetary policy stance. Investor expectations had largely anticipated a dovish outcome, with money markets pricing in a 65% chance of the cut.

Eugene Epstein, head of trading & structured products North America at Moneycorp in Boston, commented on the situation stating, "The initial interpretation of the decision was that it was dovish and while it was basically even odds that it was going to happen, overall, on the surface, it's still a dovish move." The dollar index saw a marginal decline of 0.069% to 100.950 after reversing gains made earlier, hitting its lowest point in over a year at 100.21 in the previous session.

Despite the euro strengthening to $1.111950, it remained below the three-week high hit earlier. Conversely, the dollar rose 0.45% against the yen, landing at 142.895. By the end of the day, most markets had reversed initial moves, which Epstein described as "buy the rumor, sell the fact." The monetary markets have factored in additional rate cuts of 72 bps in 2024 and 192 bps by September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)