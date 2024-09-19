Investigation into Death of Chartered Accountant Highlights Overwork Concerns
The death of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil, employed by S R Batliboi of EY Global, is under investigation. Her mother raised concerns about overwork in a letter to EY India's Chairman. Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the ongoing investigation and commitment to justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has confirmed the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil.
Employed by S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, Perayil died of cardiac arrest in Pune this July, prompting her mother to criticize the firm's culture of overwork.
Minister Mandaviya assured that steps will be taken based on the investigation, while Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje reiterated the Labour Ministry's dedication to ensuring justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss Direct Democracy in Crisis: Fraudulent Signatures Spark Nationwide Investigation
NHTSA Closes Investigation on GM Seat Belt Failures
Outrage in Lohaghat: Schoolgirl Kidnapping Sparks Investigation
India's Road Safety Report Highlights Gaps in Crash Investigations and Infrastructure
DGCA Launches Investigation After Aircraft Engine Part Found Outside Delhi Airport