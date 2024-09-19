Andhra Pradesh Secures ₹6,585 Crore for National Highway Projects

Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy announced on Thursday that the Central government has sanctioned ₹6,585 crore for the development of seven national highway projects spanning 384 kilometers in the state.

The projects include stretches from Kodumuru to Pericherla, Sangameshwaram to Nallakaluva, Nandyal to Kurnool, Vempally to Chagalamarri, Gorantla to Hindupur, Muddanuru to B Kothapalli, and Pendurthy to Bavardha, Reddy detailed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played a pivotal role in securing these funds by coordinating with officials from the Prime Minister's Office, the Union Ministry of Road Transport, and other relevant departments. ''These seven projects were initially delayed under the Bharat Mala initiative. However, following my recent visit to Delhi and discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, we successfully revived them,'' Reddy stated during a press conference at the Secretariat.

He further mentioned that the Standing Finance Committee had removed these projects from the Bharat Mala scheme, reassigning them under the National Highways Ordinary Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)