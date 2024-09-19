Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Secures ₹6,585 Crore for National Highway Projects

Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy announced that the Central government sanctioned ₹6,585 crore for seven national highways projects spanning 384 km. These projects, previously delayed under the Bharat Mala initiative, were revived through coordinated efforts with the central authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh Secures ₹6,585 Crore for National Highway Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy announced on Thursday that the Central government has sanctioned ₹6,585 crore for the development of seven national highway projects spanning 384 kilometers in the state.

The projects include stretches from Kodumuru to Pericherla, Sangameshwaram to Nallakaluva, Nandyal to Kurnool, Vempally to Chagalamarri, Gorantla to Hindupur, Muddanuru to B Kothapalli, and Pendurthy to Bavardha, Reddy detailed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played a pivotal role in securing these funds by coordinating with officials from the Prime Minister's Office, the Union Ministry of Road Transport, and other relevant departments. ''These seven projects were initially delayed under the Bharat Mala initiative. However, following my recent visit to Delhi and discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, we successfully revived them,'' Reddy stated during a press conference at the Secretariat.

He further mentioned that the Standing Finance Committee had removed these projects from the Bharat Mala scheme, reassigning them under the National Highways Ordinary Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024