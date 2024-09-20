Blue Ocean Corporation Receives Prestigious ASCM Award for Supply Chain Excellence

In a monumental achievement, Blue Ocean Corporation, a pioneer in consulting and training, has clinched the 2024 Award of Excellence in Learning and Development from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). The accolade was presented at ASCM CONNECT 2024: North America in Austin, Texas on September 11, 2024.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, expressed, "We are honored to have received this recognition from ASCM. This award highlights the transformative impact Blue Ocean Corporation is making in the global supply chain industry." The company joins an illustrious list of past awardees, including Boeing, GE, and DuPont, for its role in empowering professionals through exceptional training programs.

Blue Ocean Corporation has leveraged ASCM's world-class education to enable thousands of professionals to optimize performance and enhance collaboration. The company's initiatives have led to significant outcomes such as a 15% reduction in inventory costs and a 30% improvement in on-time delivery. Further emphasizing Blue Ocean's impact, Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and member of the Board, noted, "This award reflects Blue Ocean's commitment to driving real, impactful change across the global supply chain landscape."

(With inputs from agencies.)