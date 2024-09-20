Left Menu

Media & Entertainment Sector Sees Workforce Surge, Driven by Digital Revolution

According to TeamLease Services, 48% of employers in the Media & Entertainment industry have expanded their workforce in the first half of FY25, driven by OTT platforms, online gaming, and VFX growth. Hiring is strong in key cities with Delhi leading at 41%, and significant increases seen in new job locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:39 IST
Media & Entertainment Sector Sees Workforce Surge, Driven by Digital Revolution
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Close to half of employers in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry have increased their workforce in the first half of the financial year 2025, driven by the surge in OTT platforms, online gaming, animation, and VFX, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

The report notes that 48 per cent of employers are actively expanding their workforce, while 26 per cent have maintained their current levels, and another 26 per cent have reduced their headcount. The adoption of AI-powered tools is reshaping roles and business models in the industry, with sales roles most in demand, and marketing positions also seeing significant hiring activity.

Notably, Delhi leads in hiring activity at 41 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 40 per cent, and Chennai at 39 per cent. Emerging job markets such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur are also witnessing growth, with 20 per cent of employers expanding their workforce. The sector's rapid growth is expected to continue, forecasted to grow by 9.7% annually, reaching USD 73.6 billion by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024