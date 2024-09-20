Media & Entertainment Sector Sees Workforce Surge, Driven by Digital Revolution

Close to half of employers in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry have increased their workforce in the first half of the financial year 2025, driven by the surge in OTT platforms, online gaming, animation, and VFX, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

The report notes that 48 per cent of employers are actively expanding their workforce, while 26 per cent have maintained their current levels, and another 26 per cent have reduced their headcount. The adoption of AI-powered tools is reshaping roles and business models in the industry, with sales roles most in demand, and marketing positions also seeing significant hiring activity.

Notably, Delhi leads in hiring activity at 41 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 40 per cent, and Chennai at 39 per cent. Emerging job markets such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur are also witnessing growth, with 20 per cent of employers expanding their workforce. The sector's rapid growth is expected to continue, forecasted to grow by 9.7% annually, reaching USD 73.6 billion by 2027.

