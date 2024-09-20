Karnataka-US Trade Talks: Emphasis on Innovation, Skill Development, and New Consulate in Bengaluru

In a significant move to bolster Karnataka's trade relations with the United States, Minister Priyank Kharge and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti discussed multiple avenues of collaboration. The press conference at Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital spotlighted the proposal for sister city corridors between Bengaluru and San Francisco, emphasizing their shared strengths in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Key points of discussion included integrating San Francisco's technological advancements into Karnataka's ecosystem, providing opportunities for Karnataka's emerging enterprises to access US markets, and establishing a skill corridor focused on fintech, AI, and semiconductor manufacturing with Austin. Enhancing market access programs was also on the agenda.

This initiative is aimed at boosting economic, business, and technological investments while fostering cultural exchanges in commerce, health, education, and technology. Minister Kharge revealed that Ambassador Garcetti assured prioritization of steps to set up a US consulate in Bengaluru, which the minister believes would create job opportunities for Kannadigas and improve visa availability for students from Karnataka and South India.

The establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru was identified as a key focus, expected to significantly boost trade and investment, streamline access to consular services, and strengthen bilateral cultural and educational collaborations. Ambassador Garcetti highlighted Karnataka's position as the world's fourth-largest technology hub, noting Bengaluru's global ranking in AI and the state's prowess in skill development, biotechnology, aerospace, and defense.

Garcetti commended Karnataka's human resources, emphasizing that the consulate's establishment would be mutually beneficial for the US and India. Minister Kharge conveyed messages from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka to Ambassador Garcetti, underscoring the importance of the consulate in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)