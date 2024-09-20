Markets React to Fed Rate Cuts and CEO Appointments: An Eventful Week on Wall Street

Wall Street experienced a mixed opening on Friday as investor sentiment was shaped by a recent oversized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and notable corporate developments. The S&P 500 recorded its eighth gain in nine sessions and reached an all-time high, while the Dow surpassed the 42,000-point level.

Risk appetite was buoyed earlier in the week when the Fed initiated its easing cycle with a significant 50-basis-point cut, promising more reductions ahead. Market expectations suggest further rate cuts in November and December, as indicated by both the CME Group's FedWatch tool and a Reuters poll of economists.

Among significant corporate movements, FedEx plummeted 13.2% following a disappointing earnings report and a lowered full-year forecast. Conversely, Nike saw a 7.8% surge after announcing the appointment of a new CEO. Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology shares dropped 5.2% post lock-up period expiration, allowing insiders to sell the stock.

