Air India's Transformative Journey: A Two-Year Review

Air India has significantly ramped up its workforce, adding 9,000 employees, including 5,000 crew members, over the past two years to support its growing fleet and expanding network, said Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Friday.

In a message to the staff, Wilson highlighted that the airline's domestic market share increased from 24% in FY23 to 27% in FY24, while the international market share grew from 21% to 24%. These gains are attributed to network expansion and improvements in service quality.

The Tata Group-owned airline has recorded a 25% rise in operating revenues and reduced its losses by more than 50% in the last financial year, despite being in the early stages of its five-year transformation initiative, Vihaan.AI. The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect will be completed in October, with the merger of Air India and Vistara set for November.

