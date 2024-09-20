Union Minister Highlights Challenge of Unorganized Dairy Sector
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh addressed the challenge of unorganized dairy sector, urging to integrate all milk producers to boost their income. He highlighted issues with middlemen and noted improvements in states with cooperatives. Singh also cited significant growth in milk production and consumption under the Modi government.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday emphasized the government's major challenge in integrating all milk producers into the organized sector to enhance their income.
Addressing an event by the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers' Association (CLFMA) of India, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying expressed concerns over dairy farmers receiving inadequate prices for their milk due to the dominance of middlemen.
Singh cited improved conditions for farmers involved in cooperatives, particularly in Gujarat, and noted that Bihar's dairy sector, once unorganized, is showing progress. Additionally, he highlighted the growth of milk production and consumption under the Narendra Modi administration.
