Railway Ticket Checker Attacked by Commuter in Maharashtra

A ticket checker of the Western Railway was attacked by a commuter at a railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Nalla Sopara railway station on Thursday, the official from Vasai GRP said.

Ticket checker Vijay Pandit (29) was on duty at Nalla Sopara railway station when one of the commuters he demanded a ticket from attacked him with a hockey stick, he said.

Pandit sustained injuries to his ears in the attack, the official said.

A case has been registered under sections 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and a probe is on to identify the attacker, he said.

