Timely Intervention: Old Shell Defused in J&K's Reasi

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district successfully defused an old explosive shell on Friday evening. Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered the shell in the Dhanua area of the Poni belt. The bomb disposal squad promptly defused it, ensuring civilian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district efficiently managed a potentially hazardous situation by recovering and defusing an old explosive shell on Friday evening, as confirmed by officials.

Upon receiving crucial information, police personnel swiftly recovered the dormant shell located in the Dhanua area of the Poni belt.

The bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the scene, where they successfully defused the shell, thus preventing any risk to civilian lives, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

