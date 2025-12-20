Left Menu

Delhi's Drone Initiative: Transforming Abadi Deh Land Management

Delhi government plans to use drone technology for a comprehensive survey of Abadi Deh areas in villages. This initiative aims to provide legal ownership proof and resolve boundary disputes, enhancing financial security for villagers. The survey is part of the wider SVAMITVA Scheme, with rules drafted for drone operations and property record digitization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize land management in rural areas through a comprehensive drone survey of Abadi Deh villages, as announced on Friday by officials. This initiative is aimed at solidifying land ownership rights and addressing long-standing boundary disputes.

Conducted by the Revenue Department, the survey will incorporate aerial photography and essential ground verification. Physical demarcation of boundaries and identification of land categories will be executed with help from municipal bodies, the DDA, and police as necessary.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has hailed this as a historical step towards securing property ownership rights for villagers, providing them with legal ownership proof and enhancing their financial security. This drone survey marks a significant move under the SVAMITVA Scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with draft rules for effective drone operations and public engagement already in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

