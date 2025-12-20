Delhi's Drone Initiative: Transforming Abadi Deh Land Management

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize land management in rural areas through a comprehensive drone survey of Abadi Deh villages, as announced on Friday by officials. This initiative is aimed at solidifying land ownership rights and addressing long-standing boundary disputes.

Conducted by the Revenue Department, the survey will incorporate aerial photography and essential ground verification. Physical demarcation of boundaries and identification of land categories will be executed with help from municipal bodies, the DDA, and police as necessary.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has hailed this as a historical step towards securing property ownership rights for villagers, providing them with legal ownership proof and enhancing their financial security. This drone survey marks a significant move under the SVAMITVA Scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with draft rules for effective drone operations and public engagement already in place.

