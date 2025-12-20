Left Menu

Harvard vs. Trump Administration: A Legal Battle Over Billions in Grants

The Trump administration has appealed a ruling that it unlawfully terminated over $2 billion in grants to Harvard University. This ruling was a legal victory for Harvard, reinstating critical funding. The administration ended funding, alleging Harvard didn't address antisemitism, leading to ongoing disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:38 IST
The Trump administration has filed an appeal against a judicial ruling that determined it unlawfully terminated over $2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard University. This decision marks another chapter in the administration's ongoing conflict with the Ivy League institution, which it accuses of harboring antisemitic attitudes.

In September, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled in favor of Harvard, affirming that the university was entitled to the research funding initially granted. Harvard, in response, has expressed confidence in its legal standing, obtaining most of the funding that was due following this legal victory.

As the legal battle continues, the Trump administration remains firm on its stance that federal funding should be a tool to drive change in American universities. While seeking a sizable settlement, the administration's broader efforts include barring international students, a move also blocked by the judiciary.

